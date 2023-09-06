Bleakley Financial Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,953 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $9,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MCK. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in McKesson by 0.7% in the first quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC boosted its stake in McKesson by 2.9% in the first quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in McKesson by 2.6% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Humankind Investments LLC boosted its stake in McKesson by 1.1% in the first quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in McKesson by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,307,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total value of $1,457,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 129,714 shares in the company, valued at $54,479,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total value of $1,457,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 129,714 shares in the company, valued at $54,479,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,938 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.60, for a total value of $1,664,198.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,488,738.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,289 shares of company stock worth $7,687,720. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus upped their target price on McKesson from $430.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of McKesson in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on McKesson from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on McKesson from $491.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on McKesson from $450.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $452.33.

McKesson Stock Performance

Shares of McKesson stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $406.70. 259,846 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 904,995. The company has a market cap of $54.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $418.06 and a 200-day moving average of $387.79. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $331.75 and a 12 month high of $441.00.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $7.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.85 by $1.42. The company had revenue of $74.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.28 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 252.54% and a net margin of 1.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 27.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is 9.25%.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Recommended Stories

