Bleakley Financial Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 13.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,435 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $11,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carret Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. LifePro Asset Management grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 5,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $2.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $286.94. The stock had a trading volume of 225,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 944,841. The company has a market capitalization of $93.97 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $284.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $263.33. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $203.64 and a 1 year high of $295.07.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.