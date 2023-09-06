Bleakley Financial Group LLC Reduces Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC lowered its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 98,203 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 7,041 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $9,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,475,747,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,271,874,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $244,037,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of ABT stock traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $101.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,538,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,910,073. The stock has a market cap of $175.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.68. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $93.25 and a 1 year high of $115.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.26.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.71 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 12.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ABT. Wolfe Research raised Abbott Laboratories from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.82.

Insider Activity at Abbott Laboratories

In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $5,688,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,775,316 shares in the company, valued at $770,759,948.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 10,400 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $1,092,312.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at $6,829,785.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

