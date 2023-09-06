Bleakley Financial Group LLC Sells 1,261 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,261 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $10,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 131,442.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,075,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,866,000 after purchasing an additional 11,067,418 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,226,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389,528 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $158,416,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1,146.6% during the 1st quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 878,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,033,000 after purchasing an additional 807,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,724,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,587,000 after purchasing an additional 674,652 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VIG traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $161.27. 353,733 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,104,197. The stock has a market cap of $68.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $132.64 and a 1-year high of $167.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $162.93 and a 200-day moving average of $157.56.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

