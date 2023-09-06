Bleakley Financial Group LLC Sells 13,152 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 659,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,152 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Bleakley Financial Group LLC owned 0.21% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF worth $31,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTIP. Greenspring Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC now owns 8,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 58,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after buying an additional 5,549 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 249,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,933,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,500,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,735,000 after buying an additional 13,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 50,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 573,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,122,304. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $46.53 and a 12-month high of $49.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a $0.349 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

