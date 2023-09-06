Bleakley Financial Group LLC Sells 25,945 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC lowered its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 22.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 87,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,945 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $13,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ABBV. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet raised shares of AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. HSBC started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $167.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.79.

NYSE:ABBV traded down $2.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $143.87. 1,430,530 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,687,625. The company has a fifty day moving average of $144.07 and a 200 day moving average of $147.61. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.96 and a 12 month high of $168.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.06, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.58.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.12. AbbVie had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 151.29%. The company had revenue of $13.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.52 billion. On average, research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th were issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.81%.

In other AbbVie news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total value of $2,759,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 625,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,262,600.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

