Bleakley Financial Group LLC Sells 301 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC lowered its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 151,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 301 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $14,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 118,698.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 738,286,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,871,431,000 after acquiring an additional 737,665,005 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 27,165,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,571,409,000 after acquiring an additional 480,357 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,166,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,003,173,000 after buying an additional 140,493 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 31.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,801,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $910,830,000 after buying an additional 4,463,783 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,181,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,468,039,000 after buying an additional 1,168,351 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IJR traded down $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.32. 1,520,618 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,903,837. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $101.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.88. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $86.40 and a 12-month high of $108.24. The firm has a market cap of $68.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

