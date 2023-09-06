Bleakley Financial Group LLC Sells 615 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC cut its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 282,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 615 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 0.6% of Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Bleakley Financial Group LLC owned 0.11% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $18,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 26.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,114,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,653,000 after buying an additional 235,713 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2,427.2% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 16,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 16,311 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 94.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 31,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 15,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.22. 312,411 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,019,001. The company has a market capitalization of $19.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.46. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $53.18 and a 1 year high of $78.50.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

