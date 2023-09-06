Bleakley Financial Group LLC Sells 6,316 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 81,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,316 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for about 0.9% of Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $26,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 19.5% in the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.6% in the first quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 2,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 1.4% during the first quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 2,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 1.6% during the first quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 2,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Austin Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 1.3% during the first quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. 43.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $3.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $374.59. 17,414,465 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,813,496. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $372.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $345.34. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $254.26 and a one year high of $387.98.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a $0.504 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

