Bleakley Financial Group LLC Sells 818 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC decreased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 818 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $10,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWB. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:IWB traded down $2.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $245.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 353,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,477. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $192.01 and a 12-month high of $252.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $245.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.12. The stock has a market cap of $31.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

