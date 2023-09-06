BMO Capital Markets Boosts Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target to $180.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its price target upped by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. BMO Capital Markets' target price points to a potential upside of 10.61% from the stock's current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Zscaler from $185.00 to $191.00 in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Zscaler from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Zscaler from $155.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.00.

Zscaler Price Performance

ZS opened at $162.74 on Wednesday. Zscaler has a 52-week low of $84.93 and a 52-week high of $194.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $147.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.63. The company has a market cap of $23.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.11 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.15. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 18.20% and a negative return on equity of 39.82%. The firm had revenue of $455.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $430.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.40) EPS. The firm's revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Zscaler will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Dali Rajic sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $3,113,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 306,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,356,449. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Zscaler news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.03, for a total transaction of $1,800,375.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 272,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,257,536.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Dali Rajic sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $3,113,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 306,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,356,449. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 134,115 shares of company stock worth $20,221,921. Insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZS. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Zscaler by 91,079.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,855,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,534,000 after buying an additional 8,845,616 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 156.0% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,774,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,909,057 shares during the last quarter. WestBridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zscaler in the first quarter valued at approximately $233,242,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Zscaler by 2,324.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,187,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trivest Advisors Ltd grew its stake in Zscaler by 20,415.2% in the 2nd quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd now owns 1,025,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,069,000 after buying an additional 1,020,760 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

