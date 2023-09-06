BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC Buys 67,730 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 698,948 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,730 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC owned 0.08% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $69,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AGG. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $174,000. Lansing Street Advisors lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 488.3% in the 1st quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 59,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,898,000 after purchasing an additional 49,130 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 29.0% during the first quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 207,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,684,000 after purchasing an additional 46,699 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 71,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 42,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,145,000 after buying an additional 17,484 shares in the last quarter. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA AGG traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.38. 1,633,557 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,263,944. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $93.20 and a 12-month high of $101.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.03.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

