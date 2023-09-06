BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC Decreases Holdings in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lowered its stake in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,165,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,161,656 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC owned approximately 0.31% of NIO worth $54,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in NIO by 90.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,499,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,306,000 after buying an additional 3,083,955 shares during the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new position in NIO during the first quarter worth about $311,000. Prudential PLC increased its stake in shares of NIO by 4.7% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 148,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 6,617 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NIO by 433.1% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 112,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 91,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service raised its position in shares of NIO by 19.5% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 296,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,101,000 after purchasing an additional 48,287 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of NIO from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on NIO from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Nomura downgraded NIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $25.80 to $7.50 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Barclays decreased their price target on NIO from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, CLSA cut their price objective on shares of NIO from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIO currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.68.

NIO stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.52. The company had a trading volume of 14,171,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,057,781. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.72. The company has a market capitalization of $18.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 2.08. Nio Inc – has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $22.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported ($3.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.96) by ($0.32). NIO had a negative return on equity of 94.92% and a negative net margin of 42.97%. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nio Inc – will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

