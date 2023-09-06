BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC Has $62.43 Million Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 13.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,399,026 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 168,675 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $62,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,066,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,861,000 after purchasing an additional 3,516,646 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,184,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,259,000 after buying an additional 218,861 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 8.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,132,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,431,000 after buying an additional 1,926,492 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 5.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,517,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,002,000 after buying an additional 1,192,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 108,222.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,590,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,763,000 after acquiring an additional 18,573,146 shares in the last quarter. 58.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MO traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,065,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,644,177. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.21. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.35 and a 12-month high of $51.57.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.31. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 225.61% and a net margin of 27.40%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Altria Group from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MO

About Altria Group

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.