BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC Sells 3,425 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lowered its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 125,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,425 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC owned about 0.12% of Roper Technologies worth $55,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE ROP traded up $1.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $495.11. 40,029 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 492,865. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $487.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $459.24. The stock has a market cap of $52.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.02. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $356.21 and a 1-year high of $504.73.

Roper Technologies Cuts Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 50.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.95 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.6825 per share. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ROP shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $530.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $532.00 to $569.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Roper Technologies from $483.00 to $503.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Roper Technologies from $535.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $525.80.

Insider Transactions at Roper Technologies

In related news, CFO Jason Conley sold 2,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.05, for a total transaction of $1,434,356.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,358 shares in the company, valued at $19,257,633.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.19, for a total transaction of $137,157.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,294,126.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Conley sold 2,857 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.05, for a total transaction of $1,434,356.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,257,633.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,200 shares of company stock worth $3,084,399 in the last quarter. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

