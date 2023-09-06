Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. DNB Markets lowered Boliden AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Barclays upgraded Boliden AB (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Boliden AB (publ) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Boliden AB (publ) from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Boliden AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

BDNNY stock opened at $53.50 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.52. Boliden AB has a twelve month low of $51.15 and a twelve month high of $92.60.

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter.

Boliden AB (publ) engages in the exploring, extracting, and processing of base metals and precious metals in Sweden, other Nordic region, Germany, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters.

