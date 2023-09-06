Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Position Lessened by Argent Trust Co

Argent Trust Co decreased its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 18 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Booking were worth $3,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Booking during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Booking during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Booking by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 12 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,200 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,203.49, for a total transaction of $3,844,188.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,111,510.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,200 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,203.49, for a total transaction of $3,844,188.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,111,510.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paulo Pisano sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,124.72, for a total value of $781,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,327,020.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,250 shares of company stock valued at $12,420,199. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Booking from $3,265.00 to $3,580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,700.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Booking from $3,430.00 to $3,855.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Booking in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Booking in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $2,257.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Booking presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,111.80.

Shares of Booking stock traded down $10.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3,133.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,168. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.16, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,970.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,729.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,616.85 and a 1-year high of $3,251.71.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $37.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $28.84 by $8.78. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 285.21% and a net margin of 23.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $19.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 144.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

