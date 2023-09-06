Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Shares Sold by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC lessened its position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 14.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,464 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 183.5% during the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 3,871 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,972 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,614,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $168,770,000 after purchasing an additional 25,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 62,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,569,000 after purchasing an additional 21,937 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Booz Allen Hamilton Price Performance

Shares of BAH stock opened at $114.74 on Wednesday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $87.99 and a twelve month high of $125.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The company has a market capitalization of $15.04 billion, a PE ratio of 51.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.46.

Booz Allen Hamilton Dividend Announcement

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.22. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 58.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booz Allen Hamilton

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Nancy Laben sold 4,117 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $432,285.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,424,470. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ralph W. Shrader sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.56, for a total value of $12,056,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 811,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,785,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nancy Laben sold 4,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $432,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,614 shares in the company, valued at $3,424,470. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 199,144 shares of company stock worth $23,012,041 in the last ninety days. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $123.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.00.

Get Our Latest Report on BAH

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

(Free Report)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.