BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on BorgWarner from $56.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on BorgWarner from $43.98 to $50.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on BorgWarner from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $51.62.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on BorgWarner

BorgWarner Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of BWA stock opened at $40.55 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.99. The company has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.44. BorgWarner has a fifty-two week low of $31.14 and a fifty-two week high of $51.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.62.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 5.63%. Equities analysts predict that BorgWarner will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.86%.

Insider Transactions at BorgWarner

In other news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 5,000 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total value of $238,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 177,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,456,202.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 149.5% in the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 549 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in BorgWarner by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 816 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BorgWarner in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in BorgWarner by 86.0% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 941 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BorgWarner in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BorgWarner

(Get Free Report)

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.