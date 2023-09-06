Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Declares $0.98 Quarterly Dividend

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 5th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.98 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.86%.

Boston Properties has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.8% per year over the last three years. Boston Properties has a payout ratio of 174.2% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Boston Properties to earn $7.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.5%.

Boston Properties Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE BXP traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,672,859. The stock has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 5.76 and a quick ratio of 5.76. Boston Properties has a one year low of $46.18 and a one year high of $87.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BXP. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $86.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boston Properties

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BXP. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 170.4% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 103.8% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 331.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 19.8% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. 94.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boston Properties Company Profile

BXP (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets- Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

Featured Stories

