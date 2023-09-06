Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Acquires 27,603 Shares of Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Free Report) by 25.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 137,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,603 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.25% of Renasant worth $4,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Renasant by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 35,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 7,361 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Renasant by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 25,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 6,418 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Renasant by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 111,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,398,000 after purchasing an additional 39,976 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Renasant by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,210,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,768,000 after purchasing an additional 140,896 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Renasant in the 1st quarter valued at $244,000. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Renasant stock opened at $27.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.90. Renasant Co. has a 52 week low of $23.47 and a 52 week high of $41.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.87 and a 200-day moving average of $29.29.

Renasant ( NASDAQ:RNST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.08. Renasant had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 20.47%. The company had revenue of $214.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Renasant Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.53%.

RNST has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Renasant in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Renasant from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Stephens upped their target price on Renasant from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Renasant from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.80.

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and factoring equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

