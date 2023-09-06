Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,262 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 5,406 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.27% of Patrick Industries worth $4,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PATK. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 129.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 489 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Patrick Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Patrick Industries by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 751 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Patrick Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Patrick Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Kip B. Ellis sold 13,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.69, for a total value of $1,070,184.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,425,488.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Patrick Industries news, COO Kip B. Ellis sold 13,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.69, for a total value of $1,070,184.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,425,488.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Jeff Rodino sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $425,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 151,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,914,305. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,532,684. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Patrick Industries Price Performance

Shares of Patrick Industries stock opened at $78.65 on Wednesday. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $41.75 and a one year high of $87.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.36 and its 200 day moving average is $74.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.71.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.05. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $920.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.40 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Patrick Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on PATK shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Patrick Industries from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America increased their target price on Patrick Industries from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Patrick Industries from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. DA Davidson increased their price target on Patrick Industries from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Patrick Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.33.

Patrick Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, Mexico, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells laminated products for furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; RV paintings; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; dash panels; and other products.

Further Reading

