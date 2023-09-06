Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Buys 834 Shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 68,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Greif were worth $4,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in shares of Greif by 9.5% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 4,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Greif during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $332,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Greif by 63.7% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 29,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 11,586 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Greif in the first quarter worth $3,741,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Greif by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.98% of the company’s stock.

Greif Trading Down 3.5 %

NYSE GEF opened at $70.11 on Wednesday. Greif, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.38 and a 12 month high of $76.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Greif Increases Dividend

Greif ( NYSE:GEF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.21. Greif had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Greif, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. This is a boost from Greif’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Greif’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Greif from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Bank of America raised Greif from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of Greif in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Greif in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Insider Transactions at Greif

In related news, SVP Timothy Bergwall sold 1,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.98, for a total transaction of $101,471.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,132,444.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Timothy Bergwall sold 1,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.98, for a total value of $101,471.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,762 shares in the company, valued at $3,132,444.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer sold 2,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.27, for a total value of $205,593.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 95,587 shares in the company, valued at $6,621,311.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

About Greif

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

