Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Grows Position in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 133,386 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,779 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.26% of Buckle worth $4,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Buckle by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 89,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,973,000 after purchasing an additional 21,310 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Buckle by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Buckle by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 628,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,758,000 after acquiring an additional 17,592 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Buckle by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Buckle by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BKE has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on Buckle from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Brett P. Milkie sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.89, for a total value of $568,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 80,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,060,375.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 40.10% of the company’s stock.

Buckle Stock Performance

Buckle stock opened at $35.35 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.15. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.08. The Buckle, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.18 and a fifty-two week high of $50.35.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $292.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.40 million. Buckle had a return on equity of 57.52% and a net margin of 18.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS.

Buckle Company Profile

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

