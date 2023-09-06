Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $3.67 Million Stock Holdings in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 272,309 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,762 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.27% of TTM Technologies worth $3,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in TTM Technologies by 390.4% in the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in TTM Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in TTM Technologies by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in TTM Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTMI opened at $13.88 on Wednesday. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.13 and a 12-month high of $17.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 28.33 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.30 and a 200-day moving average of $13.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

TTM Technologies ( NASDAQ:TTMI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.12. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The company had revenue of $546.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TTM Technologies news, EVP Daniel J. Weber sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total transaction of $238,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,598 shares in the company, valued at $1,380,636.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other TTM Technologies news, VP Tony Sanchez sold 7,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.43, for a total transaction of $95,769.33. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $312,328.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Daniel J. Weber sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total transaction of $238,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,380,636.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,163 shares of company stock worth $845,908 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on TTMI. StockNews.com began coverage on TTM Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (up previously from $15.00) on shares of TTM Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on TTM Technologies from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded TTM Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TTM Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.33.

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale engineered systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs.

