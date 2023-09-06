Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $5.15 Million Stake in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC cut its position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,541 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,259 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of SEI Investments worth $5,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SEI Investments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SEI Investments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SEI Investments by 1,860.5% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 843 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in SEI Investments by 95.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in SEI Investments in the 1st quarter worth $70,000. 69.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on SEI Investments from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on SEI Investments from $60.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.20.

Insider Transactions at SEI Investments

In related news, CFO Dennis Mcgonigle sold 30,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.22, for a total transaction of $1,866,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 594,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,968,821.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Dennis Mcgonigle sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.22, for a total transaction of $1,866,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 594,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,968,821.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael Peterson sold 10,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.20, for a total transaction of $632,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 127,974 shares of company stock valued at $7,634,071. 15.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SEI Investments Stock Performance

Shares of SEI Investments stock opened at $61.33 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.25. SEI Investments has a twelve month low of $46.30 and a twelve month high of $64.69. The firm has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.03.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $489.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.22 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 21.19%. SEI Investments’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

