Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Purchases 1,680 Shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,393 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.27% of Fresh Del Monte Produce worth $3,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FDP. Norges Bank bought a new position in Fresh Del Monte Produce in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,325,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 110.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 420,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,661,000 after buying an additional 220,564 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Fresh Del Monte Produce in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,377,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 19.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 817,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,177,000 after buying an additional 132,234 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 10.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,306,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,018,000 after buying an additional 128,374 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Fresh Del Monte Produce in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Trading Down 5.7 %

NYSE:FDP opened at $24.99 on Wednesday. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.09 and a 1-year high of $32.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 0.68.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 3.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.87%.

Insider Transactions at Fresh Del Monte Produce

In other news, COO Mohammed Abbas sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total transaction of $139,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 21,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $595,394. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Mohammed Abbas sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total transaction of $139,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 21,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $595,394. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Berthelot sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.47, for a total value of $170,820.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,565.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,025 shares of company stock valued at $367,196 over the last 90 days. 36.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Profile

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services.

