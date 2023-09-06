Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) by 27.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 142,067 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 55,094 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Synovus Financial worth $4,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the 1st quarter worth $5,179,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the 1st quarter worth $1,661,000. Algebris UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. Algebris UK Ltd now owns 79,677 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 34,677 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the 1st quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the 1st quarter worth $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNV stock opened at $31.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.11, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.39. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $25.19 and a 52 week high of $44.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.55.

Synovus Financial ( NYSE:SNV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $567.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.82 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 25.05% and a return on equity of 19.61%. Analysts predict that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Synovus Financial in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Synovus Financial in a research report on Monday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synovus Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.30.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

