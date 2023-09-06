Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 4,405 Shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,442 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 4,405 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Skechers U.S.A. worth $3,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the first quarter worth $240,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the first quarter worth $861,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the first quarter worth $218,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the first quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the first quarter worth $345,000. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.S.A. Price Performance

Shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock opened at $50.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.28 and a twelve month high of $56.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Skechers U.S.A. ( NYSE:SKX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SKX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Skechers U.S.A. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.92.

About Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Foamies, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the S-Lights, Skech-Air, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands, as well as Skechers Viper Court for pickleball.

See Also

