Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 6,659 Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 191,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,659 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Graphic Packaging worth $4,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GPK. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Graphic Packaging by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 2.4% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 88,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 151,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,377,000 after purchasing an additional 30,303 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 17.6% during the first quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 5,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 67.5% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 111,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after buying an additional 44,839 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GPK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America cut shares of Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, 888 reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.44.

Graphic Packaging Price Performance

NYSE GPK opened at $21.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.24. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 52-week low of $19.46 and a 52-week high of $27.56. The company has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.98.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 37.35%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Graphic Packaging’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Graphic Packaging Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is 17.54%.

Graphic Packaging Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

