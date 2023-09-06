Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 9,298 Shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,868 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 9,298 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of Range Resources worth $3,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Range Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Range Resources during the first quarter worth about $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Range Resources during the first quarter worth about $53,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Range Resources by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,670 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Range Resources during the first quarter worth about $97,000. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Reginal Spiller sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $52,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $447,908.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Price Performance

Range Resources stock opened at $32.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.70, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.12. Range Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $22.61 and a 52-week high of $34.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $637.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.67 million. Range Resources had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 37.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Range Resources Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Range Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Range Resources’s payout ratio is 4.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on RRC. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Range Resources from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Range Resources from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Range Resources from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Range Resources from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.19.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It markets and sells natural gas and NGLs to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

