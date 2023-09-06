Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.20.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BRFS shares. Bank of America raised shares of BRF from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of BRF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of BRF from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of BRF in a research report on Friday, August 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of BRF from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th.

BRF stock opened at $1.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.63. BRF has a 1 year low of $1.06 and a 1 year high of $3.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.62.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Banco Santander S.A. raised its stake in shares of BRF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 332,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Herr Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in BRF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $790,000. Inspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in BRF by 93.0% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 48,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 23,261 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new position in BRF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of BRF by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,172,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587,487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.01% of the company’s stock.

BRF SA engages in raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, pet food, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and turkey; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole, and cut chicken, roosters, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs, as well as chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna.

