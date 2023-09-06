Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.29

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 15th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 10th will be given a dividend of 0.2891 per share on Monday, September 25th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This is a boost from Brighthouse Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.
Brighthouse Financial Stock Performance
Brighthouse Financial stock opened at $14.87 on Wednesday. Brighthouse Financial has a 12 month low of $12.45 and a 12 month high of $18.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.89 and its 200-day moving average is $15.10.
Brighthouse Financial Company Profile
