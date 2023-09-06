Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Bought by Aureus Asset Management LLC

Aureus Asset Management LLC raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $3,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 730.0% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 249 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 104.9% during the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 666 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $169.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.67.

Insider Activity at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other news, President Christopher John Perry sold 10,118 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.57, for a total transaction of $1,827,007.26. Following the sale, the president now owns 69,365 shares in the company, valued at $12,525,238.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 72,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.29, for a total value of $12,845,794.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 120,018 shares in the company, valued at $21,398,009.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 10,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.57, for a total value of $1,827,007.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 69,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,525,238.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 191,035 shares of company stock valued at $34,423,247 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of BR stock traded down $1.94 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $185.75. The company had a trading volume of 110,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,845. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $131.35 and a one year high of $188.78. The company has a market capitalization of $21.94 billion, a PE ratio of 35.48 and a beta of 0.98.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.09% and a net margin of 10.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This is a positive change from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 54.82%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

