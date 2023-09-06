Brokerages Set Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) Price Target at $32.50

Shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.50.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ATNM shares. HSBC started coverage on Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.60 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Actinium Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Actinium Pharmaceuticals

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATNM. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 76.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,235 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,734 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. 22.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ATNM opened at $6.53 on Wednesday. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $5.87 and a 1-year high of $15.12. The company has a market cap of $176.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.53.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted radiotherapies to deliver cancer-killing radiation to treat patients with high unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate, I-131 apamistamab (Iomab-B) that is in a pivotal Phase III clinical trial for elderly relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia trial for bone marrow transplant conditioning; and a Phase I study with a CD19- targeted CAR T-cell therapy with memorial sloan kettering cancer center.

