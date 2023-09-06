Brokerages Set Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) PT at $38.83

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.83.

Several equities analysts have commented on ICHR shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Ichor from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Ichor from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ichor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Ichor from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Ichor from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th.

Ichor stock opened at $34.96 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.82 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 4.25. Ichor has a one year low of $21.03 and a one year high of $39.73.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $185.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.03 million. Ichor had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 9.38%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ichor will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ichor news, Director Thomas M. Rohrs sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.78, for a total value of $2,942,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 93,764 shares in the company, valued at $3,448,639.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICHR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ichor by 450.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 489,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,357,000 after buying an additional 400,548 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ichor by 25.9% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,232,284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,345,000 after purchasing an additional 253,478 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Ichor by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,456,238 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,056,000 after purchasing an additional 228,828 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ichor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,995,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ichor by 13.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,458,873 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,762,000 after purchasing an additional 173,847 shares during the period. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

