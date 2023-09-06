Brokerages Set Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) PT at $259.00

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $259.00.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Littelfuse in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Littelfuse from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

Littelfuse Trading Down 2.7 %

LFUS opened at $260.43 on Wednesday. Littelfuse has a one year low of $192.19 and a one year high of $309.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $279.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $267.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.91.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by ($0.20). Littelfuse had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The business had revenue of $612.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.83 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Littelfuse will post 11.97 EPS for the current year.

Littelfuse Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This is a boost from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.86%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Jeffrey G. Gorski sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.15, for a total value of $189,105.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,713 shares in the company, valued at $732,916.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Littelfuse

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LFUS. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Littelfuse by 8.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Littelfuse by 2.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Littelfuse by 6.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Littelfuse by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,027 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Littelfuse by 1.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,040,384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $508,893,000 after buying an additional 37,011 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

