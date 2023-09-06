Brokerages Set MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) PT at $251.75

Shares of MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas raised MTU Aero Engines from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered MTU Aero Engines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.

MTUAY opened at $113.35 on Wednesday. MTU Aero Engines has a 1-year low of $72.23 and a 1-year high of $134.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.34 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $119.28 and a 200-day moving average of $122.56.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and maintains commercial and military aircraft engines, and aero derivative industrial gas turbines in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

