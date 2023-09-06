Brokerages Set Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY) Target Price at $8.20

Shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.20.

PSNY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a report on Friday, July 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, R. F. Lafferty assumed coverage on Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSNY. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSNY opened at $3.25 on Wednesday. Polestar Automotive Holding UK has a one year low of $3.14 and a one year high of $8.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.08 and its 200-day moving average is $3.92.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $685.25 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Polestar Automotive Holding UK will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Polestar Automotive Holding UK

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

