BuzzFeed (NASDAQ:BZFD) versus China Teletech (OTCMKTS:CNCT) Head-To-Head Survey

BuzzFeed (NASDAQ:BZFD – Get Free Report) and China Teletech (OTCMKTS:CNCT – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for BuzzFeed and China Teletech, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BuzzFeed 0 2 0 0 2.00 China Teletech 0 0 0 0 N/A

BuzzFeed currently has a consensus price target of $1.83, indicating a potential upside of 339.65%. Given BuzzFeed’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe BuzzFeed is more favorable than China Teletech.

Risk and Volatility

Insider & Institutional Ownership

BuzzFeed has a beta of 3.13, indicating that its stock price is 213% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Teletech has a beta of 0.31, indicating that its stock price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500.

19.5% of BuzzFeed shares are held by institutional investors. 22.8% of BuzzFeed shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares BuzzFeed and China Teletech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BuzzFeed -51.15% -42.82% -16.27% China Teletech N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BuzzFeed and China Teletech’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BuzzFeed $436.67 million 0.14 -$200.96 million ($1.40) -0.30 China Teletech N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

China Teletech has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BuzzFeed.

Summary

BuzzFeed beats China Teletech on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BuzzFeed

BuzzFeed, Inc., a digital media company, distributes content across owned and operated, as well as third-party platforms. It offers BuzzFeed, a go-to authority for entertainment, pop culture, and Internet with articles, lists, quizzes, videos, and original series; BuzzFeed News, a newsroom for young audience; Tasty, a platform for shareable food content; HuffPost, media platform for news, politics, opinion, entertainment, features, and lifestyle content; and Complex Networks that offers culture content of music, food, style, entertainment, and sports. The company also provides display, programmatic, and video advertising on its owned and operated sites and applications. BuzzFeed, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

About China Teletech

China Teletech Holding, Inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of lithium-ion polymer batteries, micro batteries, and smart cards. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Shenzhen, China.

