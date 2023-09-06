Cabral Gold (CVE:CBR) Stock Price Down 4%

Cabral Gold Inc. (CVE:CBR – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. 236,194 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 39% from the average session volume of 169,755 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.
Cabral Gold Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.13 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.97. The company has a market capitalization of C$22.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 2.25.
Cabral Gold Company Profile
Cabral Gold Inc operates as a mineral exploration and development company with primary focus on gold properties in Brazil. Its flagship holds 100% interests in the Cuiú Cuiú gold project located in the state of Para in northern Brazil. Cabral Gold Inc was formerly known as San Angelo Oil Limited. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Cabral Gold
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- 3 Underappreciated Stocks with Nowhere to Go But Up
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- These 5 Dividend Aristocrats are Quality Stocks for AI Investing
- How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks
- 3 Reasons Oshkosh Stock Is Headed to New Heights
Receive News & Ratings for Cabral Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabral Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.