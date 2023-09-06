Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $11.09

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.09 and traded as high as $11.58. Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund shares last traded at $11.49, with a volume of 228,600 shares trading hands.

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Stock Down 0.4 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.07.

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.49%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund

About Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHY. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 60,346 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 7,137 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 325.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 40,343 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 30,859 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $534,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000.

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.

