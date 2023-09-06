Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $11.09

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.09 and traded as high as $11.58. Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund shares last traded at $11.49, with a volume of 228,600 shares trading hands.
Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Stock Down 0.4 %
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.07.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.49%.
Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.
