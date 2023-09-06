Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) Position Raised by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 637,915 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,291 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 3.60% of Calavo Growers worth $18,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CVGW. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Calavo Growers during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 102.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calavo Growers during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Calavo Growers in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Calavo Growers by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Calavo Growers in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

In other Calavo Growers news, Director Steve Hollister bought 2,000 shares of Calavo Growers stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.59 per share, for a total transaction of $61,180.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 36,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,122,714.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Calavo Growers news, CEO Lecil E. Cole bought 37,500 shares of Calavo Growers stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.94 per share, for a total transaction of $1,122,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 477,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,296,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steve Hollister purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.59 per share, for a total transaction of $61,180.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 36,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,122,714.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

CVGW opened at $32.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $576.96 million, a PE ratio of -62.40 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.11 and its 200-day moving average is $31.48. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a one year low of $22.64 and a one year high of $38.97.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $244.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.13 million. Calavo Growers had a positive return on equity of 0.83% and a negative net margin of 0.86%. Calavo Growers’s revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grown and Prepared. The Grown segment distributes tomatoes and papayas; and procures avocados grown in California, Mexico, Peru, and Colombia.

