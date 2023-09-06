Caleres, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:CAL)

Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the textile maker on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th.

Caleres has a dividend payout ratio of 6.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Caleres to earn $4.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.4%.

Caleres Price Performance

Shares of CAL opened at $27.99 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.84. Caleres has a 1-year low of $16.85 and a 1-year high of $29.98.

Insider Transactions at Caleres

Caleres ( NYSE:CAL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The textile maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.10. Caleres had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 30.93%. The business had revenue of $695.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. Caleres’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Caleres will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Willis Hill sold 8,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total value of $198,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,792 shares in the company, valued at $1,507,641.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel R. Freidman sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,311 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,136,708. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,800 shares of company stock worth $483,400. Insiders own 4.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Caleres

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Caleres by 108,172.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,231,553 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $718,119,000 after buying an additional 32,201,784 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Caleres by 1,043.1% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 320,880 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,149,000 after buying an additional 292,808 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Caleres by 162.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 361,770 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,825,000 after buying an additional 224,170 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Caleres by 92.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 451,231 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,722,000 after buying an additional 217,055 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Caleres by 685.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 212,576 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 185,507 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CAL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Caleres from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Caleres from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th.

Caleres Company Profile

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear business in the United States, Canada, Eastern Asia, and internationally. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products.

Featured Stories

