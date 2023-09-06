Callodine Capital Management LP Boosts Position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Callodine Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 33.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Callodine Capital Management LP’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $1,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its position in Ares Capital by 833.3% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 2,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 29.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ARCC shares. TheStreet raised shares of Ares Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Ares Capital in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Ares Capital from $20.50 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Capital presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Ares Capital Price Performance

NASDAQ ARCC traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $19.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,241,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,143,151. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.77. Ares Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $16.53 and a twelve month high of $20.33. The stock has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.00.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The investment management company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $634.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.26 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 36.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Ares Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.97%. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is 116.36%.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

