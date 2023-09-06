Callodine Capital Management LP Has $5.89 Million Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Callodine Capital Management LP raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb accounts for about 1.7% of Callodine Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Callodine Capital Management LP’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $5,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $1,873,696,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 114,228.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,469,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,544,751,000 after purchasing an additional 21,451,006 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 193.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,214,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $186,351,000 after acquiring an additional 4,755,058 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 18,080,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,252,480,000 after acquiring an additional 4,286,479 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2,077.2% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,049,072 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $280,641,000 after purchasing an additional 3,863,095 shares during the period. 74.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BMY shares. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. SVB Securities initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, July 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Robert M. Plenge sold 732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total value of $44,754.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,584 shares in the company, valued at $402,545.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Robert M. Plenge sold 732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total transaction of $44,754.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,584 shares in the company, valued at $402,545.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 17,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $1,101,642.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,706,915. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of BMY stock traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $59.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,329,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,663,192. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.70. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $59.64 and a one year high of $81.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.24). Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.51% and a net margin of 17.62%. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th were given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.64%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.