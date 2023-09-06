Callodine Capital Management LP Has $7.77 Million Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Callodine Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205,000 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the period. Comcast makes up 2.3% of Callodine Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Callodine Capital Management LP’s holdings in Comcast were worth $7,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Comcast by 2.4% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,458 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 37,271 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 5,532 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Comcast by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,063,697 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $190,261,000 after acquiring an additional 928,627 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Comcast by 104.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,472 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 1st quarter valued at $482,000. Institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Performance

CMCSA traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $45.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,532,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,546,814. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.25 and its 200-day moving average is $40.63. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $47.46. The firm has a market cap of $185.84 billion, a PE ratio of 28.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $30.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.11 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. Comcast’s payout ratio is 73.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on CMCSA. Citigroup increased their target price on Comcast from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Comcast from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Argus raised their price target on Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.88.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

