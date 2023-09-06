Callodine Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION)

Callodine Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CION. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of CION Investment by 4.6% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 936,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,242,000 after acquiring an additional 41,406 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of CION Investment by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 802,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,920,000 after purchasing an additional 52,129 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CION Investment by 123.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 737,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,414,000 after buying an additional 407,899 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of CION Investment by 17.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 636,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,274,000 after buying an additional 93,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of CION Investment by 26.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 455,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,875,000 after buying an additional 94,467 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.08% of the company’s stock.

CION remained flat at $10.49 on Wednesday. 32,734 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 192,299. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.28. CION Investment Co. has a 52-week low of $8.08 and a 52-week high of $11.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $572.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 1.35.

CION Investment ( NYSE:CION Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $58.50 million for the quarter. CION Investment had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 17.32%.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 12.1%. CION Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 188.89%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CION shares. Hovde Group began coverage on shares of CION Investment in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $11.50 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on CION Investment from $9.75 to $10.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.

