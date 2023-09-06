Callodine Capital Management LP Purchases 100,000 Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Callodine Capital Management LP grew its holdings in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 80.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 225,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. The Carlyle Group accounts for approximately 2.1% of Callodine Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Callodine Capital Management LP owned 0.06% of The Carlyle Group worth $6,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 229.6% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. 55.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Carlyle Group news, CAO Charles Elliott Jr. Andrews sold 6,669 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total value of $215,808.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 84,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,742,348.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Curtis L. Buser sold 25,828 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total transaction of $835,794.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,221,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,525,021.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Charles Elliott Jr. Andrews sold 6,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total value of $215,808.84. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 84,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,742,348.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,916 shares of company stock valued at $2,747,882 in the last ninety days. 27.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CG traded down $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.28. 568,455 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,958,592. The stock has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.94 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 2.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.97. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $38.32.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.23. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 13.11%. The company had revenue of $977.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $809.12 million. Equities analysts expect that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.89%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CG. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research note on Saturday, August 19th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on The Carlyle Group from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on The Carlyle Group from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of The Carlyle Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Carlyle Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.36.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

