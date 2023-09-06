Callodine Capital Management LP Reduces Holdings in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL)

Callodine Capital Management LP lowered its stake in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,130,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,730 shares during the quarter. Blue Owl Capital makes up about 3.7% of Callodine Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Callodine Capital Management LP’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $12,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OWL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 7,735.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,366,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,830,000 after acquiring an additional 5,298,444 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 212.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,110,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,261,000 after buying an additional 3,477,322 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the first quarter worth about $31,838,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,113,000. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 3.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 40,767,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,931,000 after buying an additional 1,349,425 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Blue Owl Capital alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blue Owl Capital has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.66.

Blue Owl Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OWL traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.78. 397,291 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,402,207. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.24. The firm has a market cap of $16.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 293.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.30. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.06 and a 12-month high of $14.04.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The company had revenue of $416.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Blue Owl Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,400.35%.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. It offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer a holistic platform to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. The company provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; GP capital solutions products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority equity investments, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority investments to large private capital managers; and real estate products that focuses on structuring sale-leaseback transactions, which includes triple net leases.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Owl Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Owl Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.